Tracking afternoon storms this Fourth of July

Watch extended weather coverage on KPRC 2+

Fourth of July Holiday Forecast:

Thunderstorms will start moving in from the coast late this morning and will scatter around SE Texas this afternoon. You may need to spend some time inside this afternoon with lots of lightning expected to fill the sky between noon and 6pm. Today’s storms are driven by the heat of the sun, so as the sun lowers on the horizon the rain will come to an end. The fireworks shows tonight will be dry.

Thunderstorms expected this afternoon (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Dry tonight (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Thunderstorms expected (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

Scattered afternoon thunderstorms are expected every day through Friday. This is not the week to wash the car. We’ll get hotter and drier this weekend.

What to expect through Thursday of next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Low street flooding risk Thursday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

No tropical systems are in the Atlantic basin and none are expected to form in the next seven days. For up to the minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.