Break the grip of ‘the rip’: How to survive when caught in troubled waters

This is the time of year people flock to the beach. But with the right conditions dangerous rip currents can form. Here is how to spot a rip current.

There are some simple things to remember if you’re heading to the coast. If you can’t swim or are an inexperienced swimmer, think, when the waves are high, stay dry. In calmer waters, don’t let the water go above your knees. Never swim alone. If you are in doubt, don’t go out, and always swim near a lifeguard.

Shark attacks vs. rip currents:

If I haven’t gotten your attention yet, how about this. If a shark is sighted in Galveston, the beach will close. But nationwide, comparing shark attack deaths to rip current deaths - it’s one a year to 100 a year on average. This year, two people died in Galveston from a rip current.

Here’s how they form:

First, the most dangerous wave pattern is straight waves coming from south to north. The perpendicular force moving in can create a strong current moving out.

Rip currents are powerful and fast-moving channels of water that flow away from the shore and out to the ocean. They catch people by surprise and are strong enough to overpower the strongest swimmers. It’s like a fast-moving conveyor belt in the water that is difficult to see.

If you are ever caught in a rip current, remain calm, don’t panic! Conserve your energy, and swim parallel to the shore to get out. Staying calm is the hardest thing to do when you are being dragged away from the beach. Do not try and swim back to the shore.

Here are some things to remember to break the grip of the rip. Rip currents are narrow, 80 feet wide at the most. They can go out as far as a quarter mile. While 5 mph doesn’t sound fast, an Olympic swimmer isn’t fast enough to make it back. And most rip currents form in waves 3-6 feet high.

I want to stress… stay calm! Rip currents don’t pull you under water. Don’t swim against the current. And if you can’t escape - float, tread water, conserve your energy. A lifeguard will see you. They make tens of thousands of rip current rescues each year.

I hope this doesn’t scare you from enjoying the beach. Just be aware and listen to the lifeguards and you’ll have a fantastic time playing in the waves.