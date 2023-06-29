17 days in a row!

Watch extended coverage on KPRC 2+

Thursday’s Forecast:

Temperatures climb to 98 degrees this afternoon with a heat index of 104-108 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect through 7pm. No changes in this unrelenting heat until this weekend. The dome of high pressure responsible for bringing the dangerous heat breaks down and moves east. No heat alerts are expected next week but we will have a chance of storms starting Monday with temperatures in the mid-90s.

Fourth of July Weekend Forecast:

The high pressure will move to our east this weekend allowing rain and lower temperatures to move in. Highs are expected to be in the mid-90s with a 30% chance of rain Independence Day. Those heading to the beach, be aware of rip currents. Always swim with a buddy, and to go to an area with a lifeguard.

Temperatures lowering to the mid-90s (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

20% chance of rain at 7pm, the rest of the night looks dry (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

A small area of storms that used to be Cindy, has a 20% chance of becoming our next named tropical system. It is struggling to survive. For up to the minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

20% chance of this becoming a tropical system (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

The unrelenting dangerous heat is with us through Saturday. The dome of high pressure breaks down and moves east Sunday. Next week we’ll have more seasonable temperatures with a chance of storms starting Monday. There may be some storms present for the afternoon/early evening of the Fourth of July but we should be rain-free for fireworks time.