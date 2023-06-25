Intense Heat Blazes Through The Weekend

Watch for extended live coverage in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

Excessive Heat Warning For Sunday

Sunday’s Forecast:

The hot high pressure ridge will expand again over the weekend and temperatures will spike again back into the upper 90s and 100 for Sunday, nearly 100 to 102 for most of next week!

Temps heading into the upper 90s and near 100 today.

Tracking the Tropics:

Bret has dissapated as its drifting west through the southern Caribbean. Bret is not a threat to the US. Tropical Storm Cindy is still strong but it will not bring a threat to the US as it will track into open water and dissipate in a couple of days.

TS Cindy expected to dissipate by Monday

A storm forming in this area is incredibly rare. Only five storms have formed in the open Atlantic since 1950! Most June storms form in the Gulf of Mexico, northern Caribbean, or southeast coast. There is another wave getting more organized closer to Africa. If you don’t have our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App, now is the time to download it.

Since 1950 most storms form in this red area in the month of June

10-Day Forecast:

Temperatures will climb to the upper 90s and triple digits again starting Sunday. Plan accordingly if you are spending time outdoors, take breaks in the shade or A/C, and stay hydrated.