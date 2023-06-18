Excessive heat warning extended through Monday night

Father’s Day Sunday:

It’s a hot and humid Father’s Day with temperatures climbing to the upper-90s. The heat index will make it feel like 110-115 degrees this afternoon. No changes for the start of our work week with the heat warning extended through Monday night.

Not a great day for golf (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Oppressive heat through Wednesday:

The dome of high pressure is firmly in control through mid-week. Temperatures will be around triple digits with a dangerous heat index.

Getting hotter through Tuesday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

We'll fall below 110 degrees plus Thursday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

A tropical wave in the Atlantic has become an invest. That means the National Hurricane Center is “investigating” it as it is likely it becomes our next named storm. The water in the Atlantic is already nearing August and September norms, so this easily could become a tropical storm or even a hurricane. It will not move into the Gulf of Mexico. This will either die out near the Caribbean or turn north and not get near the United States. If you don’t have our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App, now is the time to download it.

At an minute this could become Tropical Storm Bret (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

This is a nine day forecast ending June 27th (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

The upper level high heat dome is in control of our weather through Wednesday. The high breaks down and moves west Thursday. An area of low pressure helps lower tempeatures by changing the upper level wind direction and even gives us a chance of rain for the end of our work week.