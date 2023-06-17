Excessive heat warning extended!

Saturday’s forecast:

There is no relief from this dangerous heat wave. Temperatures climb to the upper-90s this afternoon, but it will feel like 110 to a 115 degrees. The excessive heat warning has been extended through 8pm Sunday and will most likely go into next week. Be careful. We spend a lot more time outside on the weekend and this kind of heat can be deadly.

Temps climb to the upper 90s but it will feel like 115 degrees (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Now includes Galveston (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Father’s Day Sunday:

No major change to our weather pattern tomorrow. It will be a little hotter but the heat index will still range from 110-115 degrees.

Triple digit heat expected tomorrow (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Oppressive and dangerous heat expected through Wednesday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

A tropical wave is off the coast of Africa. It has a 40% chance of becoming our next named tropical storm in the next two days. It has a 70% chance in the next seven. The water in the Atlantic is already nearing August and September norms, so this easily could become a tropical storm or even a hurricane in the next few days.

We are mostly likely looking at Bret which could form as early as tomorrow (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures are well above average for this time of year (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

If you don’t have our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App, now is the time to download it.

Download today (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

The upper level high heat dome is in control of our weather through Wednesday. The high breaks down and moves west Thursday. An area of low pressure helps lower tempeatures and even gives us a chance of rain Thursday.