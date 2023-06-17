Excessive heat warning extended!

Saturday’s forecast:
There is no relief from this dangerous heat wave. Temperatures climb to the upper-90s this afternoon, but it will feel like 110 to a 115 degrees. The excessive heat warning has been extended through 8pm Sunday and will most likely go into next week. Be careful. We spend a lot more time outside on the weekend and this kind of heat can be deadly.
Father’s Day Sunday:
No major change to our weather pattern tomorrow. It will be a little hotter but the heat index will still range from 110-115 degrees.
Tracking the tropics:
A tropical wave is off the coast of Africa. It has a 40% chance of becoming our next named tropical storm in the next two days. It has a 70% chance in the next seven. The water in the Atlantic is already nearing August and September norms, so this easily could become a tropical storm or even a hurricane in the next few days.
10-Day Forecast:
The upper level high heat dome is in control of our weather through Wednesday. The high breaks down and moves west Thursday. An area of low pressure helps lower tempeatures and even gives us a chance of rain Thursday.