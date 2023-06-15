Heat advisory includes all of Southeast Texas

Watch for updates in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:
Thursday’s forecast:
The sizzle continues with temperatures climbing to 100 degrees this afternoon. In addition, humidity is higher so the heat index will range from 105-110 degrees this afternoon! Starting today we’ll be close to tying or setting record highs through Saturday.
No break from the dangerous heat:
No rain is in the forecast with our temperatures remaining stready throughout the 10-day forecast. We’ll be close to record highs through Saturday. There is also the possibility that we get an excessive heat warning this weekend if the heat index hits 113 degrees.
10-Day Forecast:
No relief this week as the strong ridge of high pressure dominates our weather pattern for the next ten days. No rain is in forecast either. Take it easy in the heat and stay extra hydrated. Please make sure you, your family and pets are safe in this heat this week.
Tracking the tropics:
The tropics are quiet for now.