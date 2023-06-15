Heat advisory includes all of Southeast Texas

Watch for updates in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

Thursday’s forecast:

The sizzle continues with temperatures climbing to 100 degrees this afternoon. In addition, humidity is higher so the heat index will range from 105-110 degrees this afternoon! Starting today we’ll be close to tying or setting record highs through Saturday.

First 100 degree day of the year (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Forecasted highs compared to record highs (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

No break from the dangerous heat:

No rain is in the forecast with our temperatures remaining stready throughout the 10-day forecast. We’ll be close to record highs through Saturday. There is also the possibility that we get an excessive heat warning this weekend if the heat index hits 113 degrees.

Challenging record highs through Saturday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Feeling like 110 to 112 degrees through Monday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

No relief this week as the strong ridge of high pressure dominates our weather pattern for the next ten days. No rain is in forecast either. Take it easy in the heat and stay extra hydrated. Please make sure you, your family and pets are safe in this heat this week.

What to expect through Saturday of next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

The tropics are quiet for now. If you don’t have our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App, now is the time to download it.