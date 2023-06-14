Dangerous heat this afternoon in Houston: Keep up with latest advisories

Watch for updates in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

Wednesday’s Forecast:

Temperatures will be red hot starting today. This afternoon it will feel like 104-108 degrees. A heat advisory goes into effect at 1PM lasting until 8PM Wednesday. This means you should limit time outdoors and take breaks in the shade/inside air conditioning. Make sure you take care of your pets and check on elderly neighbors.

Temperatures will be hot and heat index values will be dangerous. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

What to watch (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

No break from the dangerous heat:

No rain is in the forecast and temperatures climb to the triple digits starting Thursday with the heat index climbing from 108 to 112 degrees. This will be the hottest temps we’ve seen since last August so please take care in this intense early summer heat.

Feeling like 108 to 112 degrees (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The difference between heat exhaustion & heat stroke (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

No relief this week as the strong ridge of high pressure dominates our weather pattern for the next ten days. No rain is in forecast either. Take it easy in the heat and stay extra hydrated. Please make sure you and your family and pets are safe in this heat this week.

What to expect through Friday of next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

The tropics are quiet for now. If you don’t have our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App, now is the time to download it.