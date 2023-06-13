Heat advisory in effect for our western cities today

From 1pm to 8pm our western counties go into a heat advisory

Tuesday’s Forecast:

Temperatures climb to the mid-90s this afternoon with a heat index of 102-106 degrees. Our western cities go into a heat advisory at 1pm today as the feels like numbers climb above 108 degrees. Houston hits 100 degrees tomorrow and a heat advisory may be issued as the humidity creates a dangerous heat index. I don’t see any relief from these brutal temperatures for the next week and a half.

Dangerous heat this week:

No rain is in the forecast for this week as our temperatures climb to the triple digits starting Wednesday. Expect heat advisories to be issued as the heat index climbs to 105-110 degrees. This will be the hottest temps we’ve seen since last August so please take care in this intense early summer heat.

10-Day Forecast:

No relief this week as the strong ridge of high pressure dominates our weather pattern for the next ten days. No rain is in forecast either. Take it easy in the heat and stay extra hydrated. Please make sure you and your family and pets are safe in this heat this week.

Tracking the tropics:

