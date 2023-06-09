Temperatures heating up

Watch for extended live coverage in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

Friday’s Forecast:

Temperatures climb this Friday. Houston heats up to the mid-90s with a few thunderstorms possible. We do not have a severe threat, but some of the storms could produce frequent lightning strikes.

Temperatures heat up to 94 degrees. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Another severe weather threat Saturday:

Saturday we have another severe weather and flood threat. The area I’m watching is north of I-10. As the rain moves south of I-10 it falls apart and loses its intensity.

Damaging winds and large hail possible tomorrow night north of I-10 (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10pm look at where the storms may be (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Conroe and cities north have a low flood threat (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Scorching heat returns next week:

After the rain moves out, high pressure moves in and dominates the forecast next week. Forecast highs will be in the upper 90s and even 100 degrees, the hottest we’ve seen since last September! Heat index values range from 102-108. Heat warnings will be issued.

Temperatures climb to the triple digits for the first time this year (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

It could feel like 109 degrees Friday afternoon (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

As rain chances lower, temperatures climb. We’ll have storms through Saturday. But starting Sunday, we’re going to get our hottest temperatures of the year.

What to expect through Father's Day (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

If you don’t have our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App, now is the time to download it.