Severe weather and street flooding threat today

Thursday’s Forecast:
A line of strong thunderstorms may bring severe weather. Large hail with damaging winds are possible along with heavy rain and lightning. We also have a street flooding threat. The timing for the strongest storms is from 5pm to 9pm.
Another severe weather threat Saturday:
Friday is another day of isolated thunderstorms. But Saturday we have another severe weather and flood threat. Starting Sunday high pressure dries us out and brings the heat!
Scorching heat returns:
After the rain moves out, high pressure moves in and dominates the forecast next week. Forecast highs will be in the mid-to-upper 90s and even 100 degrees, the hottest we’ve seen since last September!
10-day Forecast:
As rain chances lower, temperatures climb. We’ll have storms through Saturday. But starting Sunday, we’re going to get our hottest temperatures of the year.
Tracking the tropics:
