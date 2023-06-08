Severe weather and street flooding threat today

Watch extended weather coverage on KPRC 2+

Thursday’s Forecast:

A line of strong thunderstorms may bring severe weather. Large hail with damaging winds are possible along with heavy rain and lightning. We also have a street flooding threat. The timing for the strongest storms is from 5pm to 9pm.

A strong line of thunderstorms moves in this evening (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Low threat for damaging winds and large hail (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Low chance of street flooding today (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Another severe weather threat Saturday:

Friday is another day of isolated thunderstorms. But Saturday we have another severe weather and flood threat. Starting Sunday high pressure dries us out and brings the heat!

A low threat for large hail and damaging winds (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Scorching heat returns:

After the rain moves out, high pressure moves in and dominates the forecast next week. Forecast highs will be in the mid-to-upper 90s and even 100 degrees, the hottest we’ve seen since last September!

Temperatures climb to the triple digits for the first time this year (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

With the heat index climbing above 105 degrees heat adivsories will be issued (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

As rain chances lower, temperatures climb. We’ll have storms through Saturday. But starting Sunday, we’re going to get our hottest temperatures of the year.

What to expect through Saturday of next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

