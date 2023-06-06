More thunderstorms expected this afternoon

Watch extended weather coverage on KPRC 2+

Tuesday’s Forecast:

More rain is expected this afternoon in southeast Texas. It won’t be as widespread as yesterday but if you get hit, you’ll get more heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds. The flood threat is isolated to areas near Galveston and Chambers County. We’ll have more rain off and on through Saturday.

40% chance of storms with highs in the mid-80s today

Strong thunderstorms form this afternoon

Includes Galveston and Chambers County

10-day Forecast:

As rain chances lower, temperatures climb. We’ll have off and on rain through Saturday. But starting Sunday, we’re going to get our hottest temperatures of the year. And it isn’t out of the question we’ll get our first 100 degree day of the year next week.

What to expect through Thursday of next week

Tracking the tropics:

The one disturbance we’re watching this week is way out in the northern Atlantic. These storms have a 10% chance of becoming Bret in the next seven days.

This disturbance near Madrid Spain has a 10% chance of becoming Bret in the next 7-days

