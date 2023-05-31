Tracking more thunderstorms this afternoon

Wednesday’s Forecast:

Wednesday will bring warm temperatures in the upper-80s with scattered afternoon showers and storms. There is no flood or severe weather threat, but storm cells that form can bring heavy rain with lots of lightning.

Temperatures climb to the upper-80s with a 40% chance of rain (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Thursday’s Forecast:

Thursday is June 1st and we’ll certainly be feeling like summer on the first day of Meteorological summer! We will be hot, with partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-80s and lower-90s. There is a 20% chance of an afternoon shower.

It is going to be hot! (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

It gets a little hotter Thursday, June 1st, which is also the first day of hurricane season. Widespread rain makes a return this weekend.

What to expect through Friday of next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a cluster of thunderstorms in the eastern Gulf that could develop over the next few days. It has a 10% chance for formation in the next two days and a 20% over the next week.

A cold cored low is moving east toward Florida (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

It is forecast to move east across the Florida Peninsula this weekend bringing heavy rain and gusty winds.

Florida can see heavy rain this weekend. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The official start to Hurricane Season is June 1st. If you don’t have our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App, now is the time to download it.