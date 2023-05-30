Thunderstorms form this afternoon

Watch extended coverage on KPRC 2+
Tuesday’s Forecast:
As temperatures heat up to the mid-80s this afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will form. Because of the slow movement of these cells, the storms can bring 1-2″ of rain. Our northern cities have a low flood threat. Timing for rain today is 1pm to 8pm.
10-day Forecast:
We’re tracking scattered storms today and tomorrow. It gets hotter Thursday, June 1st, which is also the first day of hurricane season. Rain makes a return this weekend.
Hurricane season starts this week:
