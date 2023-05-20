Warm Saturday with a chance of showers

Morning rainfall:

HOUSTON – We are waking up tracking storms to our west. The storms will fall apart before making it to Houston or the coast, but we can see some light rainfall in our western counties.

Light rain possible for Houston (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Today’s forecast:

We don’t have high rain chances today in Houston, however, the chances aren’t zero. If we get rain it won’t be heavy but it will make for an inconvenient start to the weekend. Our highest likelihood is to from the I-10 corridor to the coast between 4PM-8PM.

Small chances of rain in the morning and in the afternoon (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Rain possible Sunday too:

Sunday an area of low pressure moves in from the southwest. This disturbance could bring more rain to end the weekend.

Scattered light rain Sunday afternoon (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

We’re watching for some mid-week rain. And right now, our Memorial Day weekend looks dry and hot.