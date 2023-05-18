Umbrellas are out, sunglasses are in

Thursday’s Forecast:

HOUSTON – Temperatures climb back to the lower 90s today and tomorrow. And can you believe it? We do not have any chance of rain through Saturday morning.

We climb to the lower 90s with mostly sunny skies (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking severe weather Friday:

A front will create strong thunderstorms and a severe weather threat for our northern and western cities tomorrow. The storms will fall apart before they make it to Houston.

Severe weather threat for parts of our state (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

A line from Livingston, Conroe to Sealy can get severe weather Friday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

Our next chance of rain is on Saturday with another cold front. Temperatures are consistent in the mid and upper-80s through the start of next weekend.