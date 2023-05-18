Umbrellas are out, sunglasses are in

Thursday’s Forecast:
HOUSTON – Temperatures climb back to the lower 90s today and tomorrow. And can you believe it? We do not have any chance of rain through Saturday morning.
Tracking severe weather Friday:
A front will create strong thunderstorms and a severe weather threat for our northern and western cities tomorrow. The storms will fall apart before they make it to Houston.
10-day Forecast:
Our next chance of rain is on Saturday with another cold front. Temperatures are consistent in the mid and upper-80s through the start of next weekend.