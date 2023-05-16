Tracking another flood threat this afternoon

HOUSTON – Watch extended coverage on KPRC 2+
Tuesday’s Storms:
We have a similar weather pattern to what we saw yesterday. No rain is expected this morning, but we’ll have scattered strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Flooding is a threat today.
Wednesday front:
A front slides in on Wednesday and gives us our last chance of rain through Friday.
10-day Forecast:
A front on Saturday gives us another chance of rain. Next looks looks drier.
