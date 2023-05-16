Tracking another flood threat this afternoon

This is our stream and bayou status Tuesday morning

HOUSTON – Watch extended coverage on KPRC 2+

Tuesday’s Storms:

We have a similar weather pattern to what we saw yesterday. No rain is expected this morning, but we’ll have scattered strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Flooding is a threat today.

40% chance of strong thunderstorms this afternoon (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Another flood risk for all of SE Texas (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Wednesday front:

A front slides in on Wednesday and gives us our last chance of rain through Friday.

30% chance of rain tomorrow from a front (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

A front on Saturday gives us another chance of rain. Next looks looks drier.