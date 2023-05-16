71º

Tracking another flood threat this afternoon

A front Wednesday dries us out

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

This is our stream and bayou status Tuesday morning (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tuesday’s Storms:

We have a similar weather pattern to what we saw yesterday. No rain is expected this morning, but we’ll have scattered strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Flooding is a threat today.

40% chance of strong thunderstorms this afternoon (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
Another flood risk for all of SE Texas (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Wednesday front:

A front slides in on Wednesday and gives us our last chance of rain through Friday.

30% chance of rain tomorrow from a front (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

A front on Saturday gives us another chance of rain. Next looks looks drier.

What to expect through Thursday of next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

