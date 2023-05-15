More flooding possible through Tuesday

Flooding likely near Cypress with bayous out of their banks

Monday’s Storms:

We’re tracking an area of low pressure that will bring more rain and thunderstorms. The timing for the rain today is this afternoon and evening. The combination of saturated soils and heavy rain could easily create more flooding. We have a handful of flood warnings in effect with more flooding possible today and tomorrow.

Tuesday’s flood threat:

More rain is expected Tuesday with a low flood threat.

Wednesday front:

A front on Wednesday dries us out for the end of the week. High pressure builds in behind this so we’ll be dry through Friday once this moves through.

10-day Forecast:

Another front on Saturday gives us another chance of rain. Here is the great news... No rain is expected next week.