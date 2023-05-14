Stormy Mother’s Day Weekend!

Sunday Forecast:

HOUSTON – Rain chances continue through this Mother’s day with the Flood watch that had been mostly to our west, now for the Houston Metro. Rain estimates of up to 5 inches fell in Grimes and Montgomery county yesterday. An additional 2-4 inches could fall across the region today. As was the case on Saturday, make sure to have an umbrella handy.

The Flood watch has been expanded for all of the Houston Metro today until 7pm (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Warm start to what will be a wet day. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Mother’s Day Storms:

Most of the morning hours should be ok to head out with Mom, but if you’re waiting for an afternoon brunch or lunch date, you may be chased inside quickly! More scattered downpours will bubble up late morning and should remain in play for the rest of the day.

Sunday 11am (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Those that don’t see rain will stay hot and sticky with highs in the low 80s.

Sunday 1pm (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

It will stay humid and warm with daily highs mostly in the mid 80s next week. We’ll stay in this stormy pattern through mid-week before we finally dry out for a few days.