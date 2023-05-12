Hot & extremely humid today!

Friday’s Forecast:
HOUSTON – You can feel it the second you step outside... it feels like summer! An extremely high humidity, coupled with temperatures climbing to the upper 80s will make it feel like the mid-90s this afternoon.
Mother’s Day Weekend:
Saturday our attention turns to a major flood threat for parts of Texas. Our state could also get severe weather from this system. Our western cities are in a flood watch all day Saturday. While most of the flooding and severe weather will be west of Houston, don’t let your guard down, we will have storms this weekend.
10-day Forecast:
It will stay humid and warm with daily highs mostly in the mid 80s next week. I don’t have any guaranteed dry days in the forecast.