Dangerous heat turns on!

As I blogged Wednesday, April proved cooler and wetter for us and, in fact, we had quite a few nice spring evenings! Now, a large High pressure system over our area will bring in a southeast HUMID flow off the gulf and a front trying to move through brings a hot southwest wind our way (the front doesn’t move through, by the way). So get ready for those Feels Like numbers to reach near 100° this weekend!

Saturday’s actual air temperature may well reach 91° with a Dew Point temperature of 74° and a Relative Humidity of 58%. Calculated, that brings a Heat Index temperature of 101°! You can use this calculator from the National Weather Service to put your own numbers in. Here’s a friendly reminder list to prevent Heat Exhaustion or Heat Stroke:

Heat Tips

Should you think someone is experiencing heat stroke or exhaustion, look for these symptoms:

Heat Danger

Most importantly, we all have to work together to prevent hot car deaths. So far this year, two children have died in hot cars with 22 last year. From 1998 to 2018 there were 800 such pediatric vehicular deaths (the average is 38 per year according to that National Safety Council). Remember all that energy you had as a kid? That energy actually translates to a child heating up three to five times faster than an adult. And look how fast a car can heat up when it’s just 90 degrees outside:

Cars heat up fast!

Just as many pets, if not more, die in hot cars every year. Cracking a window doesn’t cut it. I found a great website on just how and why hot car deaths occur (and, yes, this happens to adults, too). You can check the site right here.

On a more upbeat note, many are celebrating Cinco de Mayo today honoring Mexican history and traditions. England is getting a new king and the Kentucky Derby will crown their own champion. While the weekend brings our warmest weather so far this year, there are lots of reasons to enjoy it nonetheless!

Have a safe and cool weekend!

Frank

Email me with comments and questions.