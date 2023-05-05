A muggy feel is back, heat moves in this afternoon

It's going to get hot!

Friday’s forecast:

HOUSTON – It feels completely different this morning. The cool temperatures are out, the muggy, warm feel is in. And this afternoon the heat is on! Temperatures climb to the lower 90s today through the weekend. With the humidity, it will feel like 95-100 degrees. We have a chance of rain late tonight as well as late in the day Sunday.

Severe weather threat today

Feeling like 100 degrees this weekend:

We’re watching for first summer-like feel of the year. Today, tomorrow and Sunday, we climb to 90 degrees and it will feel like 100 through the weekend. Be prepared for summer-like conditions.

10-day Forecast:

While we won’t get rain everyday, we do have a chance of getting showers and storms everyday through the beginning of next weekend.