Some morning fog, warm afternoons

Wednesday’s forecast:

HOUSTON – The clouds have returned and the humidity will follow quickly heading into mid-week. Highs once again will start to climb back into the upper 80s.

Omega Block through Thursday:

Our weather pattern through Thursday features what is called an Omega Block. This weather pattern forms when two areas of low pressure “block” high pressure from moving. We are being influenced by the high, so we’ll be dry through Thursday afternoon.

Can you see the Omega symbol?

Work Week Forecast

Next chance of rain Friday:

A boundary moves into southeast Texas Thursday night and this weakness in the atmosphere won’t move much through the weekend and next week. That means every day we have at least a small chance of rain. This boundary may help to beef up the dry-line thunderstorm clusters that will try to move in late Thursday night into Friday.

We have a chance of rain starting Friday

10-day Forecast:

Once we get to Friday we have a chance of rain everyday, mostly in the afternoon, through the middle of next week. This weekend will also feel very early summer-like as highs near 90 will feel more like the upper 90s to low 100s! Pack that water!