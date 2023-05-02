Some morning fog & warm afternoons

Tuesday’s forecast:
HOUSTON – We’ll have mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the lower-80s. Humidity starts climbing tomorrow and by the end of the week it will feel like summer. Our next chance of rain is Friday.
Omega Block through Thursday:
Our weather pattern through Thursday features what is called an Omega Block. This weather pattern forms when two areas of low pressure “block” high pressure from moving. We are being influenced by the high, so we’ll be dry through Thursday afternoon.
Next chance of rain Friday:
A boundary moves into southeast Texas Thursday night and this weakness in the atmosphere won’t move much through the weekend and next week. That means every day we have at least a small chance of rain.
10-day Forecast:
Once we get to Friday we have a chance of rain everyday, mostly in the afternoon, through the middle of next week.