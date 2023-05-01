Finally, some quiet weather for the next several days

Monday’s forecast:

HOUSTON – After several weeks of tracking off and on thunderstorms, we finally get a dry weather pattern. From today through Thursday afternoon, temperatures hang out in the mid-80s with humidity climbing.

Temperatures climb to the mid-80s this afternoon (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Omega Block through Thursday:

Our weather pattern through Thursday features what is called an Omega Block. This weather pattern forms when two areas of low pressure “block” high pressure from moving. We are being influenced by the high, so we’ll be dry through Thursday afternoon.

Can you see the Omega symbol? (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The 90s are back Saturday (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

Once we get to Friday we have a chance of rain everyday, mostly in the afternoon, through the middle of next week.