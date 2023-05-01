Sailing into May

Our April showers certainly showed up the past month pulling an exact opposite from a year ago when we couldn’t get any rain out of April skies and were on our way to a four month dry spell! Not this April...most locations saw plenty of rain.

April rainfall was well above normal for most locations!

Every week in April saw at least some rain and, on top of that, we stayed relatively cool, too!

April Rain by day

April came in on the cool side!

Turning to May, let’s start with two sky events happening this week...our Full Flower Moon, as it’s called, occurs May 5th and the one meteor shower in the May skies, the Eta Aquarid, happens at the same time so the moon’s brightness might make it difficult to see much.

You’ve probably already noticed we’re warm this week. Our average highs reach 90 by the end of this month and you’ll notice we’ve even made it to 99 degrees!

May temps

We’re expecting an “average” month temperature wise with continuing showers each week:

May Temperature Outlook

May Rainfall Outlook

And, finally, I should mention that the Eastern Pacific Hurricane season begins May 15th while ours begins June 1st. However, plenty of seasons these days are producing May tropical storms before that June date, so stay aware!

Welcome to May!

Frank

