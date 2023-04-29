Strong storms replaced by strong winds

HOUSTON – The rain is off the coast this morning with strong winds in its wake. A wind advisory is in place until 8pm with sustained winds in the 15-25mph range. A cloudy morning will evolve into a mostly cloudy afternoon with highs near 70 degrees.
Wind Advisory forecast:
The wind advisory today will make things quite uncomfortable. Sunday is pleasant with light winds, sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s.
10-day Forecast:
Next week is warm with the humidity back on Monday.
