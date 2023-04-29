Strong storms replaced by strong winds

(Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Wind advisory in place until 8pm

Saturday’s forecast:

HOUSTON – The rain is off the coast this morning with strong winds in its wake. A wind advisory is in place until 8pm with sustained winds in the 15-25mph range. A cloudy morning will evolve into a mostly cloudy afternoon with highs near 70 degrees.

Cool temperatures with highs in the low 70s. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Wind Advisory forecast:

The wind advisory today will make things quite uncomfortable. Sunday is pleasant with light winds, sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s.

It's going to be a wind Saturday (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Windy & cool Saturday on the way to La Grange (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

Next week is warm with the humidity back on Monday.