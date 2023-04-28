Tracking more strong thunderstorms tonight

Damaging winds and hail are possible in SE Texas

Friday’s forecast:

HOUSTON – Our beautiful weather is short lived. We’ll have sunny skies today with temperatures climbing to the mid-80s. Late tonight a line of strong thunderstorms moves into SE Texas. There is a chance of severe weather from damaging winds and hail. We also have a low street flooding threat.

Storms move in tonight (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

A line of storms moves in late tonight (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Low street flood threat (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Saturday’s forecast:

The rain moves out Saturday morning. What’s left behind are strong northwesterly winds 15-25 mph with stronger gusts. Sunday is pleasant with light winds, sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s.

It's going to be a wind Saturday (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Windy & cool Saturday on the way to La Grange (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

Next week is warm with the humidity back on Monday.