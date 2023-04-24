Cloudy and cool today, but severe weather threat possible this week: See when you should carry your umbrella

HOUSTON – It’s a chilly start to our work week with temperatures in the 50s. We’ll have cloudy to mostly cloudy skies today with most of the day in the 60s.
Tuesday severe weather & street flood threat:
A series of upper-level disturbances will lead to sporadic thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. We have a low severe weather threat and street flood threat Tuesday.
10-day Forecast:
A front Thursday move most of the rain out. Not shown on the 10-day is a chance of rain Friday night to early Saturday morning. This is front another fast moving front that will lower the temperatures this weekend.
