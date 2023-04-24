55º

Cloudy and cool today, but severe weather threat possible this week: See when you should carry your umbrella

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Strong storms possible Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Monday’s forecast:

HOUSTON – It’s a chilly start to our work week with temperatures in the 50s. We’ll have cloudy to mostly cloudy skies today with most of the day in the 60s.

Cloudy & cool today (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tuesday severe weather & street flood threat:

A series of upper-level disturbances will lead to sporadic thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. We have a low severe weather threat and street flood threat Tuesday.

Another round of severe weather possible late Tuesday to early Wednesday (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
Winds, hail with a tornado or two possible Tuesday afternoon (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
Low street flood threat from Houston to the north (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

A front Thursday move most of the rain out. Not shown on the 10-day is a chance of rain Friday night to early Saturday morning. This is front another fast moving front that will lower the temperatures this weekend.

What to expect through Wednesday of next week (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

