Cloudy and cool today, but severe weather threat possible this week: See when you should carry your umbrella

Monday’s forecast:

HOUSTON – It’s a chilly start to our work week with temperatures in the 50s. We’ll have cloudy to mostly cloudy skies today with most of the day in the 60s.

Tuesday severe weather & street flood threat:

A series of upper-level disturbances will lead to sporadic thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. We have a low severe weather threat and street flood threat Tuesday.

10-day Forecast:

A front Thursday move most of the rain out. Not shown on the 10-day is a chance of rain Friday night to early Saturday morning. This is front another fast moving front that will lower the temperatures this weekend.