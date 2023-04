Today’s forecast:

HOUSTON – A few disturbances will move through, bringing a chance for some morning rain along the south coast, with spotty showers drifting through parts of the afternoon.

March For Babies Forecast (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunday Afternoon Forecast (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

A good chunk of the early half of the week will have daily rain chances. Nothing too serious but spotty showers will be there each afternoon. We are tracking a cold front midweek that will likely pass through Wednesday or Thursday. Keep the umbrella handy!