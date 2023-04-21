The storms have moved out... for now

Friday’s Forecast:

HOUSTON – It’s been a stormy start to our Friday with an aditional .50″-2″ of rain coming down. The actual cool front moves through this afternoon giving us a 20% chance of additional rain.

Saturday’s Forecast:

Saturday is gorgeous. It’s Earth Day so head outside and enjoy our beautiful weather. We will have sunny skies with temperatures in the 70s.

Sunday’s forecast:

We’re watching another low pressure disturbance that could bring rain Sunday afternoon and night in SE Texas.

10-day Forecast:

After a short break Saturday, we may get more rain Sunday afternoon. We are not forecasting severe weather, however some heavy downpours are not out of the question. We are tracking a cold front midweek that will likely pass through Wednesday or Thursday. Keep the umbrella handy!