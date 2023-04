Watch for live forecast updates in the KPRC 2+ livestream below:

Sunday’s Forecast:

HOUSTON – After a stormy night for some folks and a downright muggy one for everyone else, we’re in store for a GREAT Sunday! North winds are kicking in and will keep the humidity in check for Sunday with plenty of sunshine and clear skies!

Next Three Days

10-day Forecast:

A perfect Sunday and Monday, then we’ll turn up the heat again and humidity as storms move back into the forecast by mid-week.