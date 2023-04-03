Record high temperature this afternoon

Monday’s forecast:
We’re starting this Monday with record warm morning temperatures, and we’ll end the day setting record high afternoon temperatures. The record high in Houston is 87 degrees set in 2006. We should climb to 90 this afternoon.
What We’re Tracking & Watching:
We’re in for a busy weather week. Monday and Tuesday feel like summer with highs in the lower-90s and upper 80s. Then, a cold front brings rain and thunderstorms starting Wednesday, stalls, and keeps us wet through the end of the week. If the rain is spread out over four days we will not get flooding. However, if the rain falls in a short amount of time we could have issues with street flooding.
10-day Forecast:
Lots happening in Houston during the next 10-days. From record highs to a rainy end of the week. We head back to a dry weather pattern Monday of next week.