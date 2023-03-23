Summer-like humidity sticking around

Today’s Forecast:

We are starting off today with a chance to see some patchy dense fog across parts of the coast. Otherwise, muggy and mild and certainly cloudy to kick off another warm day with morning lows in the 70s. Today will be similar to yesterday with highs in the 80s, gusty winds and light sprinkle chances.

Temperatures will be in the lower to mid-80s.

Severe weather threat Friday afternoon:

Our next chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms is Friday. A front will move across the region bringing a chance of severe weather for parts of SE Texas.

10-day Forecast:

After Friday we’ll get a slight drop in morning temperatures to start the weekend but more rain is possible Sunday. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, Saturday will be the best day to get them in rain-free!