Northeastern cities in a freeze warning until 9 a.m.

Monday’s forecast:
It’s the official start of spring but we’re starting the morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s! The rest of the day is chilly too. Our highs are expected to be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Warming up the rest of the week:
Our warmup starts tomorrow. Highs go from the 70s Tuesday to 80s Wednesday. Our next chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms is Friday.
10-day Forecast:
After Friday we’ll get a slight drop in temperatures to start the weekend but more rain is possible Sunday.
Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.