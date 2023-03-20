Northeastern cities in a freeze warning until 9 a.m.

Northeast of Houston we have freezing temperatures

Monday’s forecast:

It’s the official start of spring but we’re starting the morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s! The rest of the day is chilly too. Our highs are expected to be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Most of the day will be in the 50s

Warming up the rest of the week:

Our warmup starts tomorrow. Highs go from the 70s Tuesday to 80s Wednesday. Our next chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms is Friday.

Back in the 80s Wednesday

Friday afternoon is our next round of rain and thunderstorms

10-day Forecast:

After Friday we’ll get a slight drop in temperatures to start the weekend but more rain is possible Sunday.