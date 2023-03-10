Tracking a cool front this Friday morning

Friday’s Forecast:

A cool front moves into Houston this morning. It brings a 30% chance of rain. This front won’t completely clear southeast Texas so there will be a wide range of temperatures today. Our northern cities won’t get out of the 60s. In Houston we’ll climb to the upper-70s this afternoon with a slightly drier feel.

Big change to the forecast Sunday:

After Friday’s pleasantly dry day in Houston, we warm back up Saturday. The warmth and humidty are back with temperatures climbing back to the mid-80s. Sunday’s front has sped up. It now looks like it will arrive in Houston in the morning. That means our high will occur in the morning. I’ve got a 20% chance of morning rain with a high of 78 degrees. This front will lower the temperatures next week for spring break.

10-day forecast:

The cool front Sunday night brings lower temperatures next week for spring break. Don’t forget early Sunday morning turn your clocks ahead one hour to start Daylight Saving Time. This is the day we “lose” an hour of sleep. More rain possible Friday of next week.

