Challenging record highs today

Thursday’s Forecast:

No major changes to our forecast this Thursday morning. We’re starting the day with patchy fog and cool temperatures. This afternoon we climb to 86 degrees with the record high 88 from 1911.

Climbing to the mid-80s yet again this afternoon (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Ashley McBride in concert with temperatures in the 70s (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking morning rain Friday:

Friday morning we’ll be tracking rain from a front. Most of this rain will fall north of I-10 and this front won’t move completely through so the drop in temperatures will be slight.

Most rain falls north of I-10 (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Rodeo Forecast into the weekend:

Temperatures warm this weekend and we’ll be close to 90 degrees Sunday! I would not be surprised if we get our first 90-degree day of the year. Sunday night’s cool front will lower temperatures for spring break.

30% chance of rain Sunday night (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

The cool front Sunday night brings lower temperatures next week for spring break. Don’t forget early Sunday morning turn your clocks ahead one hour to start Daylight Saving Time. This is the day we “lose” an hour of sleep. More rain possible Friday of next week.