Warm & humid and feeling like early summer

Tuesday forecast:

We’re back to starting the day with temperatures in the 70s with overcast skies with some fog. This afternoon we climb to the mid-80s with a humid feel.

Temperatures climb to 86 degrees this afternoon

New Kids on the Block in concert tonight

This Week’s Rodeo Forecast:

Rodeo will be warm all week. South winds will keep the humidity high with temperatures in the mid-80s. A cool front Friday gives us a chance of rain but not much of a cool down.

30% chance of rain Friday

10-day forecast:

A cool front Monday lowers temperatures just in time for spring break. Don’t forget early Sunday morning is when we turn our clocks ahead one hour to bring in Daylight Saving Time. This is the day we “lose” an hour of sleep. Spring break week looks pleasant with highs in the 70s.