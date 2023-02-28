A cold front is on the way

Today’s Forecast:

We’re waking up to some patchy fog across the area. Some light rain and mist are possible through 10 a.m. this morning. Our cloud cover will taper off by lunchtime with sunshine and lower 80s once again expected.

Temperatures climb to the lower-80s with south winds at 10mph (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Strong cold front Thursday:

Our next strong cold front moves through Thursday. This gives us a severe weather threat and brings back the cool Friday.

This front will cool us off (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The risk is highest to the NE of Houston. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

After the cold front Thursday, the cool is back Friday. And get ready for a fantastic weekend forecast in the 70s.