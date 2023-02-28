68º

LIVE

Weather

A cold front is on the way

A spring feel for the start of the rodeo

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Weather Forecast
Temperatures will finally cool down Friday. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Today’s Forecast:

We’re waking up to some patchy fog across the area. Some light rain and mist are possible through 10 a.m. this morning. Our cloud cover will taper off by lunchtime with sunshine and lower 80s once again expected.

Temperatures climb to the lower-80s with south winds at 10mph (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Strong cold front Thursday:

Our next strong cold front moves through Thursday. This gives us a severe weather threat and brings back the cool Friday.

This front will cool us off (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
The risk is highest to the NE of Houston. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

After the cold front Thursday, the cool is back Friday. And get ready for a fantastic weekend forecast in the 70s.

Cool air moves in Friday! (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email