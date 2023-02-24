Cold front slicing through SE Texas this morning

Friday’s Forecast:

Depending on where you live, you are either starting the day with a cool cloudy feel, or it’s another warm and humid morning. This front brings a nuisance light sprinkle for our ride to work with thick fog too. Houston will warm to the lower 80s this afternoon while our northern and western cities are in the 70s. This front drifts north this weekend. The warmth and humidity are with us Saturday and Sunday until another cold front moves through Monday morning.

Temperatures climb to the lower 80s this afternoon (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Rodeo Run & Parade Saturday:

We have mild temperatures in the lower-70s for the start of the Rodeo Run. Cloudy skies will give the parade a pleasant feel. I was in the parade last year and we rode the route with strong winds, drizzle and cold temperatures in the lower 40s.

Temperatures in the 70s with mostly cloudy skies (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

After a nice weekend, our next front moves through Monday. That front will lower temperatures to the 70s but no drastic cooling expected in the next ten days.