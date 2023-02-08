Cold front, showers moving through🌧️

Wednesday’s Forecast:

A cold front has moved into SE Texas this Wednesday morning. It’s brought showers that will be with us through the early part of the day. So far we haven’t seen any severe weather with this system but a low threat is with us through the early afternoon. Winds will shift once the front moves through. We’ll go from breezy south winds to gusty north winds. By 3 p.m., most of the storms will be well to our east. This front will lower temperatures tomorrow morning, we’ll go from the 60s and 70s this morning to lower-40s Thursday morning.

10-day forecast:

Chilly, breezy weather is with us Friday with highs only in the mid-50s. This weekend our mornings start near freezing. Next chance of rain is Monday.