Sunshine all weekend!

It will be wonderful!

Saturday Morning Forecast:

By this morning, temperatures will once again drop into the lower and mid-30s with the exception along the coast.

Temperatures will be in the 30s to start the day.

Saturday and Sunday’s Forecast:

Despite the cold start, today will be spectacular! We will see mostly sunny skies which will allow temperatures to warm back into the 60s! Sunday will warm to the 70s.

It will be sunny!

Hour by hour forecast:

Cold start ahead of a sunny and warming afternoon.

10-day forecast:

Our next rain chance will return Tuesday of next week ahead of a cold front that will usher in cooler weather for the weekend before Valentine’s Day.