Sunshine all weekend!

Saturday Morning Forecast:
By this morning, temperatures will once again drop into the lower and mid-30s with the exception along the coast.
Saturday and Sunday’s Forecast:
Despite the cold start, today will be spectacular! We will see mostly sunny skies which will allow temperatures to warm back into the 60s! Sunday will warm to the 70s.
Hour by hour forecast:
10-day forecast:
Our next rain chance will return Tuesday of next week ahead of a cold front that will usher in cooler weather for the weekend before Valentine’s Day.
