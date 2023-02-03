The sunshine returns today!

Friday’s Forecast:
We finally have a dry and sunny day Friday. It’s cold in the morning, starting in the 30s, with an afternoon high of 56 degrees. Enjoy the return of the sunshine, but keep a jacket handy!
Friday Night Forecast:
If you’re planning on heading out Friday night, bundle up. Clear skies will help temperatures cool quick.
By Saturday morning temperatures will once again drop into the lower and mid-30s with the exception along the coast.
Saturday and Sunday’s Forecast:
Despite the cold start, Saturday will be spectacular! We will see mostly sunny skies which will allow temperatures to warm back into the 60s! Sunday will warm to the 70s.
10-day forecast:
Our next rain chance will return Tuesday of next week ahead of a cold front that will usher in cooler weather for the weekend before Valentine’s Day.