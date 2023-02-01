Winter storm threats through noon today❄️

Wednesday’s Forecast:

Winter weather alerts are in effect through noon today. So far in SE Texas, no ice has developed on the roads. However, if you are driving farther west or north the roads are treacherous. Good news with the expected rain today. The showers won’t be as intense which means our street flood threat has lowered. The rain today will be inconvenient, not dangerous. All of the storms move out early tomorrow afternoon. It will be cold! Afternoon high temperatures are in the mid-40s today and tomorrow.

Winter alerts in effect through noon today (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Risk has lowered for SE Texas. Low risk north of Houston (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

More rain Thursday:

We’ll start the day with soaking rain showers. No winter storm threats for any of SE Texas. All of the rain moves out early Thursday afternoon.

Two day totals for SE Texas (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Finally dry weather Friday (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

Starting Friday we’re dry and warming up! This will bring a gorgeous weekend with sunshine and highs in the 60s.