47º

LIVE

Weather

Rainy & cold through Thursday

Winter weather advisory northwest of Houston

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Weather Forecast
Freezing rain possible for our northwestern cities (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Monday’s forecast:

We are in a wet weather pattern through Thursday. It’s a cold rain for us in Houston, but our northwestern cities like Brenham have a winter weather advisory through 6am Tuesday. Freezing rain is possible along a line from Columbus, Navasota to Huntsville.

Temps in the 40s with light rain (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
Cold air has moved into the state (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Heaviest rain Wednesday:

Monday and Tuesday’s rain is mostly light but Wednesday is a different story. The rain this day is heavy enough that street flooding is possible.

Chance of street flooding (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast

Temperatures finally make it to the 50s Thursday and this will be the last day of rain through the weekend.

What to expect through Wednesday of next week (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email