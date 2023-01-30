Rainy & cold through Thursday

Monday’s forecast:
We are in a wet weather pattern through Thursday. It’s a cold rain for us in Houston, but our northwestern cities like Brenham have a winter weather advisory through 6am Tuesday. Freezing rain is possible along a line from Columbus, Navasota to Huntsville.
Heaviest rain Wednesday:
Monday and Tuesday’s rain is mostly light but Wednesday is a different story. The rain this day is heavy enough that street flooding is possible.
10-day forecast
Temperatures finally make it to the 50s Thursday and this will be the last day of rain through the weekend.