A gorgeous day is ahead

Thursday’s forecast:

It’s going to be gorgeous today. We’ll have sunny skies, light winds and high temperatures in the upper-50s.

Rain back this weekend:

After Friday’s beautiful day, showers are back Saturday. The concern for Saturday night into Sunday morning is street flooding. A slow moving storm system may bring excessive rain through early Sunday afternoon.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms likely (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Low flood risk starts Saturday night (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast

The rain may stick around next week. A series of storm systems will move through southeast Texas every day through Thursday of next week.

What to expect through Saturday of next week (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tuesday’s Severe Storms:

It was an active severe weather day Tuesday with several confirmed tornadoes that caused damage throughout SE Texas. The National Weather Service is conducting damage surveys to determine the strength of the tornadoes.

Initial Tornado Damage Assessment:

The National Weather Service has assessed that areas in SE Houston including Pasadena, Deer Park into Baytown/Ship Channel were hit by a tornado that maxed out as an EF-3 tornado with maximum winds of 140mph. Other areas in Pasadena saw EF-1 and EF-2 damage.

Tuesday Tornado Path (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Preliminary Tornado Rating From NWS (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

We saw severe storms, gusty winds and flooding rainfall. Within the areas of heaviest rainfall was a record of 4.04″ at Bush/IAH. There will likely be several more recordings of record rain.