Light rain possible today

Friday’s Forecast:

Light rain showers will be possible throughout the day today. Impacts should be minimal, but it’s always a good idea to keep an umbrella handy! Temperatures are in the 50s all day with cloudy skies and a northeasterly breeze.

Thunderstorms possible Saturday:

The area of low pressure that brings the sprinkle today may bring heavier rain with thunderstorms tomorrow. It looks like a washout with off and on rain throughout the day and night.

10-day forecast:

All of the rain is out late Saturday night. We’re dry Sunday with our next cold front Tuesday of next week. As you can see from below, we have a string of cool weather through Sunday of next week.