The cool is back

Rain returns Saturday

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Rain is back Saturday

Thursday’s Forecast:

After a chilly morning, our afternoon highs climb to the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures climb to the upper 60s this afternoon (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Rain returns Saturday:

We’re tracking an area of low pressure that will move into southeast Texas Saturday. This low is coming from the south and these kind of weather patterns are capable of bringing widespread, long lasting rain.

Rain Saturday (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

All of the rain is out late Saturday night. We’re dry Sunday with our next cold front Tuesday of next week. As you can see from below, we have a string of cool weather through Saturday of next week.

What to expect through Saturday of next week (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

