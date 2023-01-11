Challenging record highs this afternoon

Tuesday’s Forecast:
Before the cold front gets here, a warm southwesterly breeze will raise temperatures to record territory. We have a chance to set record highs from College Station, Houston to the coast.
Cold front Thursday:
A cold front moves through early Thursday bringing a thin line of rain for our early ride to work. No severe weather is expected, but it will bring a nice cool down that will last through Saturday.
Chevron Houston Marathon Sunday:
There is a change to the forecast for Sunday’s marathon. While it’s still dry and mild the winds will now be out of the southeast and will be a little stronger. This southeasterly wind will increase the humidity as the race goes on.
10-day forecast:
After the marathon Sunday our attention turns to the MLK Day holiday. There is a chance of rain Monday and possibly during the parade. We’ll keep you posted.