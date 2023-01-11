Challenging record highs this afternoon

We'll be near or break record highs today

Tuesday’s Forecast:

Before the cold front gets here, a warm southwesterly breeze will raise temperatures to record territory. We have a chance to set record highs from College Station, Houston to the coast.

Temperatures climb to 80 degrees in Houston (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Cold front Thursday:

A cold front moves through early Thursday bringing a thin line of rain for our early ride to work. No severe weather is expected, but it will bring a nice cool down that will last through Saturday.

A thin line moves through at 5am in Houston (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Highs on Thursday only climb to the mid-60s (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Cold front tomorrow morning (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Chevron Houston Marathon Sunday:

There is a change to the forecast for Sunday’s marathon. While it’s still dry and mild the winds will now be out of the southeast and will be a little stronger. This southeasterly wind will increase the humidity as the race goes on.

Winds are now out of the southeast (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

After the marathon Sunday our attention turns to the MLK Day holiday. There is a chance of rain Monday and possibly during the parade. We’ll keep you posted.