Dense fog advisory in effect until 9 a.m.

Tuesday’s Forecast:
Thick fog is blanketing most of SE Texas. Once the fog mixes out, conditions will be spectacular Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies.
Record high possible Wednesday, cold front Thursday:
Wednesday’s expected high is 80 degrees. The record high is 81 set in 1995. Our next cold front moves through late Wednesday night to early Thursday bringing a chance for strong to severe storms in our far northern cities.
Chevron Houston Marathon Sunday:
Near perfect weather for runners this Sunday. We’ll have chilly temperatures, light northwesterly winds and dry weather.
10-day forecast:
After the marathon Sunday our attention turns to the MLK Day holliday. There is a chance of rain Monday and possibly during the parade. We’ll keep you posted.