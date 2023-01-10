Dense fog advisory in effect until 9 a.m.

Thick fog in most of SE Texas until 9am

Tuesday’s Forecast:

Thick fog is blanketing most of SE Texas. Once the fog mixes out, conditions will be spectacular Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures climb to the mid-70s this afternoon (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Record high possible Wednesday, cold front Thursday:

Wednesday’s expected high is 80 degrees. The record high is 81 set in 1995. Our next cold front moves through late Wednesday night to early Thursday bringing a chance for strong to severe storms in our far northern cities.

Front cools us off to the mid-60s Thursday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Wednesday night to early Thursday morning (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Chevron Houston Marathon Sunday:

Near perfect weather for runners this Sunday. We’ll have chilly temperatures, light northwesterly winds and dry weather.

Near perfect weather this Sunday morning for all the runners (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

After the marathon Sunday our attention turns to the MLK Day holliday. There is a chance of rain Monday and possibly during the parade. We’ll keep you posted.